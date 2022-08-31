ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are gearing up for a fourth straight Red October, and there’s a new opportunity to score cheap tickets amid their postseason push.

The Cardinals have teamed up with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to offer a special discount on tickets for the upcoming homestand. Fans can purchase tickets for as low as $7 for the upcoming Sept. 6-8 games against the Washington Nationals.

The offer is meant to honor of Matt Holliday, who wore No. 7 in his St. Louis career, after his induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame last weekend. Fans can score $7 loge and terrace level tickets, and $17 field box seats while tickets last.

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated back to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. For more information, click here.