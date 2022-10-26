ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.

The Cardinals will not begin the 2023 season with the following coaches from last season:

Skip Schumaker – Bench Coach

Jeff Albert – Hitting Coach

Mike Maddux – Pitching Coach

Bryan Eversgerd – Bullpen Coach

“We have a lot of openings,” said John Mozeliak, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations, on Wednesday. “We will look internally, and we will look externally.”

Schumaker has been hired as the manager of the Miami Marlins. Albert elected not to return next season with Mozeliak citing “some levels of frustration” over the decision. Maddux will be stepping down as a pitching coach, and Eversgerd will now serve as a special assistant within the organization.

It will be quite a coaching carousel for the Cardinals as Oli Marmol prepares for his second season as team manager. His first campaign led to 93 wins and a NL Central Division title, but an early postseason departure in the Wild Card Series.

Mozeliak also confirmed Wednesday that Adam Wainwright will return for the 2023 season. He also met with Nolan Arenado on Monday to discuss his current contract situation, one in which he could choose to opt out and restructure his current deal.