Shildt a ‘Manager of the Year’ finalist

ST. LOUIS – Former Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt is one of three finalists for the National League Manager of the Year Award.

Shildt’s 2021 is notable for guiding the Cardinals to a 90-72 record and a National League Wild Card berth. That run to the playoffs was powered by a franchise-record 17-game winning streak.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Monday named the finalists for Most Valuable Player, Manager of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the Cy Young Award.

Craig Counsell of the Brewers and the Giants’ Gabe Kapler are the other nominees for Manager of the Year. Of the three NL finalists, Shildt is the only one to not play in the Major Leagues.

Shildt joined the organization in 2004 as a scout and coach, before being promoted to the major league coaching staff in 2017. He became the team’s manager in July 2018, taking over for Mike Matheny.

The Cardinals fired Shildt following the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card round. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak cited philosophical differences as the reason behind the firing.

During his tenure through parts of four seasons, Shildt’s managerial record is 252-199. Shildt won the BBWAA’s Manager of the Year Award in 2019.