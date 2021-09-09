Should the St. Louis Cardinals move the fences in at Busch Stadium?

ST. LOUIS- When you think of the staples of Cardinals baseball over generations, pitching and defense have always come to mind, regardless of where the team has played over the years. That’s been true, even with players like Mark McGwire and Albert Pujols, who have rewritten offensive record books.

But the lack of home runs at home in recent years has been telling, and our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the Cardinals are exploring a number of possible solutions, including changing the dimensions at Busch Stadium.

Factors that have muted the offense at Busch are under review. This is the first season with a humidor in use at the ballpark, and the theory behind its use is regulating the baseball’s storage from season to season, sweltering summer to a Missouri fall. A wind study of the new ballpark was conducted before Ballpark Village’s construction, and there’s an idea within the team that the high-rise in center field may have changed how the ballpark plays. The facets in the outfield wall — it’s not a smooth arc — have long been part of how it caters to pitchers and used to be a playground for doubles. St. Louis Post Dispatch, Sunday September 5, 2021

“The numbers don’t lie,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations told the paper. “What we’re trying to understand is what’s changed at Busch. We’re taking a look at this, we’re studying this, and we’re looking for what we can do to perhaps improve the offense in the future.”

Writing for the fan site VivaElBirdos, J.P. Hill said the decision to move fences would also need to come with a change in personnel.

“While I personally would support re-configuring the outfield walls at Busch to allow for more homers and doubles, that comes at a cost. The Cardinals would have to change their approach to pitching and the types of pitchers they target in both free agency and the draft.”