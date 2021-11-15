Schumaker back in Cardinal red as bench coach

St. Louis Cardinals players celebrate on the mound after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 18, 2013. The Cardinals will now advance to the 2013 World Series. UPI/Bill Greenblatt

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals announced former Cardinal second baseman and outfielder Jared “Skip” Schumaker will serve as the team’s newest bench coach for the 2022 MLB season.

The announcement was made alongside the team’s official release of its coaching staff for 2022 this afternoon. The staff included the hiring of new assistant hitting coach Turner Ward, who played 12 seasons in the MLB from 1990-2001 before transitioning to coaching.

Schumaker is a familiar name to Cardinal fans.

Drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2001 draft, Schumaker played eight seasons in St. Louis, including two World Series Championship seasons in 2006 and 2011. He compiled a career batting mark of .278 in 1,149 games.

Former teammate and current Cardinal Pitcher Adam Wainwright took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the rumors earlier this week.

The rest of the coaching staff remains unchanged. See full coaching staff below.

COACHING STAFF

Pitching Coach: Mike Maddux

Bullpen Coach: Bryan Eversgerd

HItting Coach: Jeff Albert

First Base Coach: Stubby Clapp

Third Base Coach: Ron “Pop” Warner

Coach: Willie Mcgee

Picthing Strategist: Dusty Blake

Run Production Coach: Patrick Elkins

Bullpen Catcher/Catching Instructor: Jamie Pogue

Bullpen Catcher: Kleininger Teran

(CORRECTION: A previous version of this story had Skip Schumaker’s name misspelled. We regret the error.)