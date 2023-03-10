ST. LOUIS – We’re near the halfway point of spring training. The first full week of March gives the St. Louis Cardinals a chance to closely evaluate young talent as many regulars compete in the World Baseball Classic.
It’s a slightly lighter camp in numbers than usual, but nothing of a surprise for Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.
“We knew what we were getting into,” said Marmol ahead of the WBC departures. “We’re going to allow opportunity for young guys to continue to get innings and at-bats.”
Game action and beyond, the Cardinals have worked with dozens of players and prospects in anticipation of the 2023 season. Check below for some of the sights and sounds from recent days.
Willie McGee’s Work With Outfielders
The three-time Gold Glove winner has worked closely with newly-transitioned outfielders Juan Yepez and Jordan Walker, along with Dylan Carlson, on line drives, pop flys and ground ball routines.
Arenado’s Cousin Coaching
While Nolan Arenado looks in top shape for the World Baseball Classic, he’s not the only one in his family chain representing the Cardinals. His cousin Luis has taken on new leadership roles with batting practice and will serve with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals this season.
Tink Hence in Top Form
One of the top prospects for the St. Louis Cardinals strung together two consecutive scoreless outings and earned a win in an exhibition on Thursday. One tough play and some fielding drills Friday show he has made strides in his fielding too.
Brendan Donovan Keeps Raking
In just nine spring games, Brendan Donovan has belted four home runs, just one shy of his total from his rookie MLB season. The utility infielder is hitting to the tune of a .333/.385/.833 stat line this spring.
Prospects Putting In Work
A nightcap Friday gives the St. Louis Cardinals minor league camp a chance for extended looks. Outfielders Won-Bin Cho and Moises Gomez powered through batting practice, clearing or sending balls to the fences on many occasions.
Check the photo gallery above for photos from the last few days of spring training.