ST. LOUIS – We’re near the halfway point of spring training. The first full week of March gives the St. Louis Cardinals a chance to closely evaluate young talent as many regulars compete in the World Baseball Classic.

It’s a slightly lighter camp in numbers than usual, but nothing of a surprise for Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.

“We knew what we were getting into,” said Marmol ahead of the WBC departures. “We’re going to allow opportunity for young guys to continue to get innings and at-bats.”

Game action and beyond, the Cardinals have worked with dozens of players and prospects in anticipation of the 2023 season. Check below for some of the sights and sounds from recent days.

Willie McGee’s Work With Outfielders

The three-time Gold Glove winner has worked closely with newly-transitioned outfielders Juan Yepez and Jordan Walker, along with Dylan Carlson, on line drives, pop flys and ground ball routines.

Willie McGee helping Juan Yepez with fly ball drills. His advice… "Get under it" and "Get over there." #stlcards pic.twitter.com/qenDwM3bYd — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) March 9, 2023

Arenado’s Cousin Coaching

While Nolan Arenado looks in top shape for the World Baseball Classic, he’s not the only one in his family chain representing the Cardinals. His cousin Luis has taken on new leadership roles with batting practice and will serve with the Gulf Coast League Cardinals this season.

A night game means some afternoon work for the #STLCards minor league camp. Nolan Arenado's cousin Luis helps with coaching! pic.twitter.com/Q1RmO7QbBk — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) March 10, 2023

Tink Hence in Top Form

One of the top prospects for the St. Louis Cardinals strung together two consecutive scoreless outings and earned a win in an exhibition on Thursday. One tough play and some fielding drills Friday show he has made strides in his fielding too.

Tink Hence works a scoreless inning. He's got some nifty pitches and shows a good glove too. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/eBp14E0O5R — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) March 9, 2023

Brendan Donovan Keeps Raking

In just nine spring games, Brendan Donovan has belted four home runs, just one shy of his total from his rookie MLB season. The utility infielder is hitting to the tune of a .333/.385/.833 stat line this spring.

Leadoff home run fro Brendan Donovan. His fourth round-tripper this spring and twice in as many games. #stlcards pic.twitter.com/FgixMOPnCq — Joey Schneider (@joeyschneider95) March 10, 2023

Prospects Putting In Work

A nightcap Friday gives the St. Louis Cardinals minor league camp a chance for extended looks. Outfielders Won-Bin Cho and Moises Gomez powered through batting practice, clearing or sending balls to the fences on many occasions.

Check the photo gallery above for photos from the last few days of spring training.