ST. LOUIS – Skipper, Skip Schumaker? One Major League Baseball team might turn that into a reality for the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach.

After completing his first season as Cardinals bench coach, Skip Schumaker has interviewed a a managerial vacancy with the Miami Marlins, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Schumaker is considered to be one of the top candidates for the position, one the Marlins are looking to fill after Don Mattingly departed from his role a few weeks ago.

Earlier this season, Schumaker had served as acting manager for a few games while St. Louis skipper Oli Marmol dealt with an early-season illness. He was believed to be a candidate for Cardinals manager last year before the team promoted Marmol. Near the end of the 2022 season, many teammates and staff offered praised for Schumaker’s work and some called it an “absolute blast,” per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Before joining the Cardinals in a coaching capacity last year, Schumaker served in many roles with the San Diego Padres from 2017 to 2021, including associated manager. It’s unclear if any other teams have reached out to Schumaker about manager or coaching roles this offseason.

Schumaker enjoyed 11 seasons as an MLB player from 2005 to 2015, including his first eight with the Cardinals. He came up with some key hits in the 2011 postseason amid the Cardinals’ ride for their 11th World Series title.