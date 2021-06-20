Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards to split doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career homer, and the Atlanta Braves earned a split of a day-night doubleheader with a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an infield single with two out in the sixth when second baseman Ozzie Albies fielded the ball in shallow right field and made a wide throw to first.

Closer Will Smith pitched the ninth for Atlanta, earning his 13th save in 14 chances in the ninth.

Acuña homered off Kwang Hyun Kim in the third.

By GEORGE HENRY, Associated Press