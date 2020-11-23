Social distancing violations involving Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A video shoot involving Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez drew a crowd in the Dominican Republic this weekend. Martinez was in violation of the country’s social distancing and mask-wearing regulations. The baseball player was contacted by police but not taken into their custody.
Martinez and a social media star were filming on the boardwalk of Puerto Plata. They were not wearing masks during the film shoot.
This statement was released by the St. Louis Cardinals today:
The St. Louis Cardinals were informed earlier today that Carlos Martínez had participated in a public gathering event this past weekend in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
We are currently gathering details from this event, but it is our understanding that Carlos was not arrested nor are there any pending legal charges against him.
Certainly, we would not condone anyone from our organization knowingly violating community laws or health regulations.
