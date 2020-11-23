Social distancing violations involving Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez under investigation

JUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Carlos Martinez #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during photo days at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A video shoot involving Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez drew a crowd in the Dominican Republic this weekend. Martinez was in violation of the country’s social distancing and mask-wearing regulations. The baseball player was contacted by police but not taken into their custody.

Martinez and a social media star were filming on the boardwalk of Puerto Plata. They were not wearing masks during the film shoot.

This statement was released by the St. Louis Cardinals today:

The St. Louis Cardinals were informed earlier today that Carlos Martínez had participated in a public gathering event this past weekend in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic. We are currently gathering details from this event, but it is our understanding that Carlos was not arrested nor are there any pending legal charges against him. Certainly, we would not condone anyone from our organization knowingly violating community laws or health regulations.

This video attained by @hgomez27 shows #stlcards RHP Carlos Martinez without a mask before he was detained for violating the Dominican Republic’s coronavirus protocols. If this weren’t so serious, I’d ask you to add Eazy-E music on this video. pic.twitter.com/SLjCTZE6v5 — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 23, 2020

Carlos Martínez was detained in the Dominican Republic Monday along with a well-known singer known as La Perversa for violating the country’s COVID protocols with a big, maskless street party in Puerto Plata. #STLCards exec John Mozeliak told me he’s looking into it. https://t.co/I7zGuZhyP1 — Mark Saxon (@markasaxon) November 23, 2020