Special $6 Cardinals ticket deal available today and tomorrow

ST. LOUIS – There is a serious deal happening for Cardinals fans. The deal is called “Six is a Serious Summer,” and it’s for tickets to many of the home games in the second half of the season after the upcoming All-Star break.

The deal starts Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can buy tickets for just $6 to all remaining Monday through Thursday Cardinals home games.

Each $6 ticket purchased will also be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use on concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium. Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per game.

Tickets must be purchased either online through the Cardinals website or by calling the Cardinals ticket hotline.

The Cardinals are on the road until the All-Star break.

Below is a list of the games that the Cardinals are offering the $6 deal for.

Cubs @ Cardinals on July 19-22

Braves @ Cardinals on August 3-5

Brewers @ Cardinals on August 17-19

Tigers @ Cardinals on August 24-25

Dodgers @ Cardinals September 6-8

Brewers @ Cardinals September 28-30

