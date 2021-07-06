Special $6 Cardinals ticket deal available today and tomorrow

ST. LOUIS – There is a serious deal happening for Cardinals fans. The deal is called “Six is a Serious Summer,” and it’s for tickets to many of the home games in the second half of the season after the upcoming All-Star break.
The deal starts Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Fans can buy tickets for just $6 to all remaining Monday through Thursday Cardinals home games.
Each $6 ticket purchased will also be pre-loaded with $6 in Cards Cash for fans to use on concessions or merchandise inside Busch Stadium. Fans can purchase up to eight of the special $6 tickets per game.
Tickets must be purchased either online through the Cardinals website or by calling the Cardinals ticket hotline.
The Cardinals are on the road until the All-Star break.
Below is a list of the games that the Cardinals are offering the $6 deal for.
- Cubs @ Cardinals on July 19-22
- Braves @ Cardinals on August 3-5
- Brewers @ Cardinals on August 17-19
- Tigers @ Cardinals on August 24-25
- Dodgers @ Cardinals September 6-8
- Brewers @ Cardinals September 28-30
Click here for tickets.