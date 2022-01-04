St. Louis baseball fans disappointed after Winter Warm-Up canceled

ST. LOUIS — Chris Dulle is a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. His basement looks more like a baseball museum paying tribute to the team he loves. Shelves are filled with memorabilia including baseballs, uniforms, bases, bats, and balls.

The Pasadena Hills resident is one of many fans disappointed the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up is canceled because of the ongoing labor dispute between Major League Baseball team owners and players.

“It’s the place to go in the winter to talk baseball,” said Dulle.

The event is also a big fundraiser for Cardinals Care. The team will still hold a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going towards the charity’s work with local youth.

“They raise so much money for Cardinals Care,” said Dulle. “It’s great for the community.”

“It’s a big event every year and people look forward to going there,” said Joey Bahr, assistant manager at Fan Cave Sports in Chesterfield.

He said fans buy items to take to the Winter Warm-Up to have autographed. The store currently has a large selection of autographed and game-used items.

Bahr hopes players and owners can work out a deal soon. He said, “I would hope that this gets resolved and I think that most fans agree.”

For information on the raffle, visit: https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/raffle