St. Louis Cardinals activate Carlos Martinez ahead of Friday start vs. Cubs

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals officially activated Carlos Martinez from the 10-day injured list Friday in time for his start against the Chicago Cubs, two weeks after he tweaked an ankle while celebrating a Jack Flaherty home run.
Martinez, (3-4, 4.35 ERA) will face Chicaco’s Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 5.27) in the 7:15 pm start at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals optioned IF/OF John Nogowski Wednesday night to Memphis, opening a roster spot for Martinez to fill. The team has already announced Miles Mikolas as Saturday night’s starter, meaning another roster move will have to be made.