St. Louis Cardinals activate Tyler O’Neill from IL

ST. LOUIS–Ahead of Friday’s series opener against Cincinnati at Busch Stadium, the St. Louis Cardinals activated Tyler O’Neill off the injured list Friday after the outfielder had been out since April 10 with a groin injury.
To make room on the roster, reserve infielder John Nogowski was put on the injured list with a bruised left hand, retroactive to April 20.
O’Neill will get a chance to reboot his season, which started with 14 strikeouts in 28 at-bats in 8 games for the Cardinals.
His return coincides with the continued wish for a more consistent offensive lineup for St. Louis, which has struggled to find balance this season, part of the reason for the team’s 8-10 start so far. In the eight wins, the team has scored a total of 44 runs; In 10 losses, the club has scored only 21, with three shutouts and another with just 1 run scored.
Nogowski forced his way onto the club’s opening day roster with an impressive spring training, and has played in 13 games this season, including 11 pinch-hitting appearances.