St. Louis Cardinals add prospects to 40-man roster ahead of deadline

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals faced a 5 PM Friday deadline to add certain players to the team’s 40-man roster or risk exposing them to Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft, set for next month.

“Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club’s 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons,” according to league rules.

We've selected the contracts of RHP Jake Walsh, RHP Freddy Pacheco, and INF/OF Brendan Donovan.



Our 40-player roster stands at 36 players. pic.twitter.com/hztiOFIBfD — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 19, 2021

Donovan is the team’s 17th ranked prospect according to MLB.com. After a breakout regular season where he hit over .300, with 66 RBI and 12 homers at three levels, has excelled in the Arizona Fall League as well. Pacheco, a right-handed reliever, also played in Peoria, Springfield and Memphis in 2021, going 1-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 11 saves, with 95 strikeouts in 54 innings. Walsh pitched in Springfield and Memphis in 2021, going 2-2 with a 2.86 ERA in 17 games.

Among those left unprotected are former 2016 first round draft pick shortstop Delvin Perez, 2018 second round pick Luken Baker who slugged 26 home runs in Springfield before getting promoted to Memphis, and outfielder Jhon Torrez, the team’s 19th ranked prospect according to MLB.com.