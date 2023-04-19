ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is ‘Weather Day’ at Busch Stadium, and FOX 2 and KPLR 11 meteorologists are teaming up with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before Wednesday’s game, we host a special weather program on the field for students and teachers. Go to Cardinals.com/weather for ticket information.

Also, the Cardinals have announced a new partnership with FOX 2 and KPLR 11 that designates both outlets as the team’s official weather forecast partners. As partners, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will produce a weather forecast that will be shown on the Busch Stadium scoreboard before each game.



The Cardinals will also use the channels to expand the broadcast reach of “Cardinals Insider” and “Cardinals Kids” shows. FOX 2 plans to air all 28 episodes of “Cardinals Insider” for this season.

“We are excited to partner with two of the leading TV stations in the St. Louis market to bring more Cardinals programming and content to the traditional over-the-air television audience,” said Cardinals Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Dan Farrell. “The organization has a long-time association with both FOX as a national television partner and KLPR as a local television partner, with both outlets having deep local roots and a strong history of promotional partnership with the team.”

“We are thrilled to team up with the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis fans and viewers will see an extension of our meteorologists with in-game forecasts, as well as the fun and educational Weather Day,” said Kurt Krueger, Vice President and General Manager of KTVI/KPLR, Nexstar Media Inc. stations. “We’re also excited to bring the rich local content of the programs, Cardinals Insider, Cardinals Kids, and our Cardinals Zone throughout the season, and we’re proud to continue our support of the Cardinals Career Day at Busch.”

Meteorologist Angela Hutti had live previews on FOX 2 news in the morning at 8.