St. Louis Cardinals announce 2021 alternate camp roster

ST. LOUIS–While the Cardinals have broken camp in Spring Training to start the season in Cincinnati, the team has also announced the roster that will fill out the club’s alternate camp roster which will be based in Sauget at the home of the Gateway Grizzlies, GCS Ballpark.
Pitchers Seth Elledge and Kodi Whitley, catcher Ali Sanchez and outfielder Lane Thomas are also a part of the Cardinals’ taxi squad, which will accompany the major league club on road trips.
In addition, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed Thursday that outfielder Harrison Bader, nursing an arm injury to start the season, will be at the Sauget site to continue his rehab work.
The alternate site will disband prior to the start of the minor league season May 4, with most if not all players there expected to join the AAA Memphis affiliate.