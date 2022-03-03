St. Louis Cardinals announce candidates for Hall of Fame

St. Louis Cardinals Matt Holliday tips his hat to a cheering crowd after taking the field one last time in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 2, 2016.The club has decided not to pick up the option on Holliday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals on Thursday announced a four-person pool of nominees for induction into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2022, subject to a fan balloting process.

The list includes seven-time nominees in pitcher Matt Morris and shortstop Edgar Renteria, five-time nominee pitcher Steve Carlton, and first-timers in outfielders George Hendrick and Matt Holliday.

Fan voting starts Saturday March 5 on the team’s Hall of Fame website and ends April 15, with the top voter-getter earning induction. A “red ribbon” panel will choose another inductee, and the team will also make another selection.

To be eligible, players need to have played at least three seasons for the Cardinals and be retired for at least three seasons.

The class of nominees will be announced later this spring, with plans for an induction ceremony August 27.