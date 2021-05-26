St. Louis Cardinals announce more promotional games and when tickets go on sale

ST. LOUIS- With Busch Stadium set to return to full fan capacity next month for the first time since 2019, the St. Louis Cardinals have announced an expanded slate of promotional giveaways for the rest of the season.
Among the highlights:
- “YADI” Tumbler: Friday June 25 vs Pittsburgh for the first 15,000 fans 16 and older
- Willie McGee Bobblehead Gnome: Friday July 16 vs San Francisco for the first 30,000 fans 16 and older
- Cardinals Build-a-Bear-Workshop Hall of Hame Bear: Sunday August 22 vs Pittsburgh for the first 12,000 fans 15 and younger.
A complete promotional schedule can be found on the team website.
Single-game tickets for promotional games go on sale Thursday May 27 at 12pm CT.