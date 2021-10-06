St. Louis Cardinals announce NL Wild Card playoff roster

ALORTON, Ill. - A 57-year-old former Alorton Police officer was indicted for allegedly filing a false timesheet by inflating the number of hours worked.

Prosecutors allege Jay Cobb claimed to be working when he was actually at his home in Cahokia, Illinois. According to the indictment, Cobb filed approximately 654 phony hours between May 2018 and April 2021, which cost the Village of Alorton a loss of $9,815.