St. Louis Cardinals announce plans for 2011 World Series reunion in September

ST. LOUIS–If the Cardinals are able to mount a second-half charge to put more heat on the Milwaukee Brewers at the top of the National League Central, or the wild-card race which figures to boil down to NL West teams like the Dodgers, Giants or Padres, St. Louis will have some inspiration front and center September 18, when the franchise celebrates the tenth anniversary of the 2011 World Series Champion Cardinals.

Prior to the 6:15 pm first pitch against San Diego, the Cardinals will recognize more than 25 players and coaches from the team that was able to overcome a 10.5 game deficit in late August and make the playoffs on the final day of the season. David Freese, Matt Holliday, Chris Carpenter and Lance Berkman are among those who will parade around the warning track in Ford F-150s, similar to opening day festivities.