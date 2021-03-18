St. Louis Cardinals announce plans to celebrate Mike Shannon’s 50th and final year as broadcaster

ST. LOUIS– Cardinals radio broadcaster and team Hall of Famer Mike Shannon is scheduled to call roughly 50 home games in what will be his 50th and final year behind the microphone in 2021. The team Thursday announced plans to celebrate his career with a season-long campaign.
Former players and celebrities will share their favorite Shannon memories in video tributes played at Busch Stadium, the team will schedule a Shannon bobblehead day, and there will also be displays of his memorabilia to view at Cardinal Nation restaurant in Ballpark Village.
In addition, the team is launching a website where fans can look back at career highlights and listen to some of Shannon’s famous calls.
Shannon joined the radio booth in 1972. The Cardinals say he’ll be only the 6th broadcaster to spend 50 years calling games for a single team.