St. Louis Cardinals announce the return of Busch Stadium tours

ST. LOUIS- First, at least some fans have been allowed back into Busch Stadium for baseball games. Now, fans will be allowed to take tours of the ballpark again.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced Thursday that tours, which had been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, have returned.
In addition to what the club calls its “Classic” tour, the team will also offer 30 minute tours, which include access to the Warning Track on non-gamedays.
Starting today (April 15) and through April 19, fans in the Quick Look Tour will be able to watch players from the team’s alternative training site during their workouts at Busch while the Cardinals are on the road against Philadelphia.
The Cardinals say masks will be required at all times during tours.