St. Louis Cardinals designate Daniel Ponce de Leon for assignment, recall pitcher Brandon Waddell

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (32) throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals’ pitching staff is evolving as St. Louis is in Milwaukee for a four-game series with the Brewers.

The club announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment and that left-handed pitcher Brandon Waddell has been recalled from AAA Memphis.

Ponce de Leon was out of options and would have to clear waivers in order to stay with the organization. The Cardinals have seven days to trade or waive him.

In parts of four seasons, Ponce de Leon went 3-8 with a 4.33 ERA between 2018 and 2021. His rise to the majors was remarkable given what he had overcome after being struck in the head by a line drive while pitching in AAA.

He’s spent much of the 2021 campaign rehabbing from right shoulder issues. He appeared in 24 games going 1-1 with a 6.21 ERA in 24 games. He last appeared September 14 in New York against the Mets, when he walked three and gave up an earned run in a third of an inning pitched.

Waddell is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four games with St. Louis in 2021