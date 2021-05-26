St. Louis Cardinals facing roster decisions in coming days

ST. LOUIS- As the Cardinals continue their road trip leaving Chicago and head for Arizona, be on the lookout for roster changes.
- Pitcher Johan Oviedo has already been announced as Friday night’s starting pitcher, meaning he’ll need to be added to the active roster from Memphis.
- Tyler O’Neill continues his way back from a finger injury and took batting practice Tuesday night in Chicago. Manager Mike Shildt said earlier this week he could see O’Neill returning to the roster while the team is on the road–the team will go from Arizona to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers before coming home to Busch Stadium next Thursday to face the Reds. Shildt didn’t commit any further to a specific return date when asked Wednesday but said O’Neill is “definitely heading in a good direction.”
- Reliever Andrew Miller, recovering from a foot blister, made a rehab appearance for AAA Memphis Tuesday and is expected to make another appearance Thursday.
Miller last pitched for the Cardinals on April 29 when he allowed 2 earned runs on in a third of an inning against the Phillies. He has an 8.59 ERA in 9 appearances in 2021. Miller’s return could help solidify a St. Louis bullpen that ran into trouble within the last two weeks as Shildt’s reliable options have thinned, with Jordan Hicks’ IL stint and Tyler Webb’s bouts of ineffectiveness after heavy early use. Shildt was effusive in his praise for Webb and Junior Fernandez after their work Tuesday against the White Sox.
The team could learn sometime Wednesday or Thursday what the future holds for pitcher Miles Mikolas, who was placed on the 10-day IL after leaving Saturday night’s game early with right forearm tightness. He was seeking a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews Wednesday and the club hoped for “favorable” news.