ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched a postseason spot in the sendoff seasons for Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the dynamic duo returns home this weekend, Cardinals fans will have a unique chance to thank them for their countless memories.

Fans will have an opportunity to sign seven-foot-tall greeting cards Friday outside Ballpark Village and Saturday inside Busch Stadium. Bally Sports Midwest and the Cardinals have partnered up to create the giant ‘thank you’ cards.

The cards read “Thank You, Yadi!” and “Thank You, Albert!” They include five seven-foot blocks for thousands to add their signature and a brief personal message.

Fans can get their hands on the history Friday in the Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village from 3-7 p.m. CT and Saturday at the Budweiser Terrace inside Busch Stadium before the game and during the early innings.

Pujols and Molina will receive the cards before the Cardinals’ final regular-season home game Sunday. It adds to some big season for both longtime Cardinals. Pujols smashed his 700th career home run and Molina broke baseball’s all-time starting battery record with Adam Wainwright earlier this month.