St. Louis Cardinals make roster move at non-tender deadline

St. Louis Cardinals’ Jose Rondon walks off the field following a 6-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS–Major League baseball teams had until 7pm Central Tuesday night to offer 2022 contracts to players on their 40 man roster who have less than 6 years of MLB service time. The deadline was moved up so teams and players could prepare for what could be a labor lockout Wednesday night with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement with the player’s association.

Late Tuesday night the team announced it was not offering IF/OF Jose Rondon a 2022 deal.

We have non-tendered INF José Rondon.



The 40-player roster currently stands at 36. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) December 1, 2021

Rondon appeared in 63 games in 2021 after being recalled from Memphis in late May. He hit .263 in 80 at-bats but had several key hits down the stretch as the Cardinals rode a franchise-record winning streak into the postseason.

The move puts the team’s roster at 36 players. The Cardinals are still believed to be in search of relief help, infield depth, and an additional hitter, markets which all grew Tuesday as other teams made their own roster decisions. It’s unclear if there will be time to officially address those issues ahead of the potential lockout deadline coming Wednesday night.