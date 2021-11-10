St. Louis Cardinals moving Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS–One year after the annual fan-fest was forced into a virtual format because of the pandemic the St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday that the Winter Warm-Up would return in person in 2022, but in new locations, at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village.

“We’re thrilled to bring the annual Winter Warm-Up to Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village to kick off the 2022 baseball season,” Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations & Executive Director of Cardinals Care said in a news release. “We’re thankful to the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch for their partnership over the years, but with the completion of phase two of Ballpark Village, we now have the room to bring our fans the exciting event that they’ve come to know and love right here at home.”

The event is scheduled for January 15-17, 2022. Proceeds benefit Cardinals Care charitable programs.

At least one team, the Cleveland Guardians, canceled a similar in-person event, citing COVID concerns.

Tickets go on sale Friday November 26 on the Cardinals’ website.

With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the players’ association and owners expected to expire at midnight on December 1, with an almost-certain lockout to follow, it’s unclear how current players would be involved in an in-person event.