ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Cardinals and Papa John’s have partnered to give a special discount ticket offer to fans.

Fans can now buy tickets for $6 tickets to see the Cardinals face the Milwaukee Brewers on August 17-19 or the Detroit Tigers on August 24-25.

These discounted tickets will be available for a limited time while supplies last. Fans are limited to eight tickers per customer. For more information or purchasing tickets, visit cardinals.com/papajohns