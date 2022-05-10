ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have optioned shortstop Paul DeJong to the minors after a rough start to the 2022 season.

Katie Woo of The Athletic first reported the roster move Tuesday afternoon, which has since been confirmed by the St. Louis Cardinals via Twitter. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals have recalled infielder Kramer Robertson from the minors.

Through the season’s first month, DeJong has struggled offensively, hitting .130 with one home run and six runs batted in. He also struck out 25 times in 77 at-bats. DeJong will report to the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cardinals.

DeJong, who represented the Cardinals in the 2019 All-Star Game, debuted with the Cardinals in 2017. He has been the team’s primary starting shortstop for each of the last five seasons. DeJong signed a 6-year, $26 million contract in 2018. That contract runs through next year and includes club options for 2024 and 2025.