ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak confirmed late Friday afternoon that pitcher Jack Flaherty will miss the start of the 2022 season. Flaherty, who missed time in 2021 with an oblique injury and shoulder issues, has a small tear in his pitching shoulder, according to Derrick Goold, Cardinals beat writer from our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Flaherty sought a second opinion earlier this week and went to Los Angeles to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection. Mozeliak told reporters Flaherty will not throw for two weeks, at which time a treatment plan will be established.

Flaherty declined to tell reporters earlier this week when he last threw off a mound. Teams around baseball have been spending the last week getting up to speed on where their players are with their medical reports after not being able to communicate during the lockout.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Mozeliak said pitcher Alex Reyes has a frayed labrum and could be out until early June, according to Goold.