St. Louis Cardinals say at least 85 percent of roster, coaching staff vaccinated for COVID

ST. LOUIS–Cardinals manager Mike Shildt confirmed Wednesday on the eve of the team’s 2021 season opener in Cincinnati that the club has reached an important threshold for having vaccinated at least 85 percent of players and coaches for COVID-19, which should allow for fewer restrictions on activity during the pandemic.
The Washington Post and other outlets reported this week that Major League Baseball and the player’s union agreed that fully vaccinated, players can “gather in hotel rooms and other indoor spaces without masks or distancing” as long as other “non-fully vaccinated individuals are not around.” The paper reports that vaccinated family members can then stay with players on the road, and testing protocols would also be reduced.
It isn’t entirely clear what restrictions will be lifted for teams past the 85 percent marker. The Post reports that it would mean no masks were required in the dugout or the bullpen, and that vaccinated players could ditch contact tracing devices.
“It creates some freedoms. I’m just excited with the fact that we have the ability to play but also make sure that everybody feel like they had their individual medical choices and there’s no judgment to it, so I hope it’s not an issue moving forward,” Shildt told reporters Wednesday.
The Cardinals are one of at least three teams to have some vaccinated players prior to Thursday’s opening day, in addition to the Houston Astros and the San Francisco Giants. “I am pleased that we have gotten here,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told the Associated Press. “I think the players and the club people did a tremendous job during spring training, a continuation of what they did last year. And I’m just hopeful we’re going to be able to play a season that looks like normal.”
Manfred said he believes most players could be vaccinated by mid-May.