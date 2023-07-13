ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are already looking ahead to the 2024 season, releasing the regular season schedule for next year during this year’s All-Star break.

This announcement marks the earliest the St. Louis Cardinals have released an upcoming season’s schedule during a non-pandemic-altered season current season since at least 2018, according to records from FOX 2. In recent years, schedules have traditionally been released in August.

The Cardinals will open the 2024 season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28. One week later, the Cardinals will host the Miami Marlins on April 4 for their home opener.

Next season will mark the first time the Cardinals open the season against the Dodgers since 1998 and first time on the road since 1984. As for the home opener, it will be the first time the Cardinals have ever hosted one against the Marlins, one of three NL teams who have never been part of a Cardinals’ first home series.

For the second consecutive season, the Cardinals will play every team at least once. St. Louis will host every AL team next year that they have either played or are scheduled to play on the road in 2023. That includes the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

As previously announced, the Cardinals will play a historic Juneteenth-themed game at Rickwood Field against the San Francisco Giants next June. The game will include a tribute to the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player Willie Mays, who spent a few seasons at Rickwood Field with the Birmingham Barons before his illustrious MLB career.

The Cardinals will also close out the 2024 schedule with road matchups against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants. The final home game on schedule is Sept. 22 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The NL Central Division rivals will travel to Busch Stadium for the following series:

Chicago Cubs on May 24-26 and July 12-14

Cincinnati Reds on June 27-30 and Sept. 10-12

Milwaukee Brewers on April 19-21 and August 20-22

Pittsburgh Pirates on June 11-13 and Sept. 16-19.

For the full St. Louis Cardinals schedule (and the rest of 2023’s slate), click here.