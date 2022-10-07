ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the start of postseason as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a best-of-three Wild Card series.
First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. ABC will carry the broadcast of the first game of the series, though fans might be able to watch the game through AN ESPN stream supporting the broadcast. Click here for additional information on how to watch Friday’s game.
The Cardinals have released a 26-man roster for the WIld Card Series on Friday morning. It includes 14 hitters and 12 pitchers.
Catchers
- Andrew Knizner
- Yadier Molina
Infielders
- Nolan Arenado
- Paul DeJong
- Brendan Donovan
- Tommy Edman
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Nolan Gorman
- Albert Pujols
Outfielders
- Dylan Carlson
- Ben DeLuzio
- Corey Dickerson
- Lars Nootbaar
- Juan Yepez
Pitchers
- Jack Flaherty
- Giovanny Gallegos
- Ryan Helsley
- Jordan Hicks
- Steven Matz
- Miles Mikolas
- Jordan Montgomery
- Packy Naughton
- Andre Pallante
- Jose Quintana
- Zack Thompson
- Adam Wainwright
Some of the more notable names left off the roster include outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Alec Burleson and relief pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton. O’Neill is still recovering from a hamstring strain, though the Cardinals will miss the power threat and versatitility and speed in the outfield.
Burleson, Cabrera and Stratton had mixed levels of success and opportunities, but were unable to crave out consistent roles as the regular season came to a close.
As previously noted by manager Oli Marmol on Thursday, Jose Quintana will start Game 1 of the series and Miles Mikolas is tabbed for Game 2. Marmol will make a decision on Game 3 if it gets to that point.
Buckle up and enjoy the Cardinals-Phillies series, a postseason rematch from nearly 11 years ago.