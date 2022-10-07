ST. LOUIS – We’re just hours away from the start of postseason as the St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies for a best-of-three Wild Card series.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:07 p.m. ABC will carry the broadcast of the first game of the series, though fans might be able to watch the game through AN ESPN stream supporting the broadcast. Click here for additional information on how to watch Friday’s game.

The Cardinals have released a 26-man roster for the WIld Card Series on Friday morning. It includes 14 hitters and 12 pitchers.

Catchers

Andrew Knizner

Yadier Molina

Infielders

Nolan Arenado

Paul DeJong

Brendan Donovan

Tommy Edman

Paul Goldschmidt

Nolan Gorman

Albert Pujols

Outfielders

Dylan Carlson

Ben DeLuzio

Corey Dickerson

Lars Nootbaar

Juan Yepez

Pitchers

Jack Flaherty

Giovanny Gallegos

Ryan Helsley

Jordan Hicks

Steven Matz

Miles Mikolas

Jordan Montgomery

Packy Naughton

Andre Pallante

Jose Quintana

Zack Thompson

Adam Wainwright

Some of the more notable names left off the roster include outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Alec Burleson and relief pitchers Genesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton. O’Neill is still recovering from a hamstring strain, though the Cardinals will miss the power threat and versatitility and speed in the outfield.

Burleson, Cabrera and Stratton had mixed levels of success and opportunities, but were unable to crave out consistent roles as the regular season came to a close.

As previously noted by manager Oli Marmol on Thursday, Jose Quintana will start Game 1 of the series and Miles Mikolas is tabbed for Game 2. Marmol will make a decision on Game 3 if it gets to that point.

Buckle up and enjoy the Cardinals-Phillies series, a postseason rematch from nearly 11 years ago.