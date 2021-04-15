St. Louis Cardinals send down Thomas, promote rookie outfielder Hurst

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals made roster moves on Thursday’s travel day to Philadelphia ahead of a weekend series against the Phillies.
The team announced it had optioned outfielder Lane Thomas to the club’s alternate training site in Sauget, Ill., and had promoted outfielder Scott Hurst. Hurst was not on the team’s 40-man roster, so pitcher Dakota Hudson was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room.
Hurst, a left-handed hitting outfielder, was a 3rd round draft pick in 2017. He played in 12 spring training games for the Cardinals this year and played at AA Springfield in 2019.
Thomas was recalled last weekend when outfielder Tyler O’Neill went on the injured list with a groin injury.
The Cardinals will have to make at least one roster move by Saturday, when pitcher Kwang-hyun Kim is expected to make his season debut after missing the tail end of spring training with back issues.