St. Louis Cardinals set franchise record with 15th straight win

St. Louis Cardinals closing pitcher Luis Garcia right, celebrates with teammate Harrison Bader (48) after defeating the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

The St. Louis Cardinals kept up their torrid play, making franchise history Saturday afternoon with an 8-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. For the first time ever, the team has won 15 straight games, as it closes in on a return to the National League playoffs.

Harrison Bader went 4-for-4, scored three runs, and played an important role in a crazy double play that helped St. Louis escape a late inning jam. Paul DeJong, pressed into action with Edmundo Sosa’s injured hand, had a home run and 3 runs batted in.

With the Cardinals holding onto a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth, reliever T.J. McFarland would induce a groundout to Chicago’s Rafael Ortega, that would eventually include Bader coming in from center field to field a throw at second base.

The win guarantees that the Milwaukee Brewers will have to wait another day to clinch the National League Central. The Brewers entered the day with a Magic Number of 2. The Cardinals are now three games away from clinching at least a Wild Card spot.