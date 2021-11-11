St. Louis Cardinals shut out of ‘Silver Slugger’ honors

ST. LOUIS- As the offseason accolades continue to pour in, the Cardinals have found themselves shut out in at least one set of awards.
Winners of the Silver Slugger awards, which consists of a vote of MLB managers and coaches to determine the best offensive players at each position in each league, were announced Thursday, and no one wearing the Birds on the Bat emerged victoriously.
Voters aren’t allowed to choose their own players.
Looking at the numbers, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and left fielder Tyler O’Neill were the best Cardinal candidates, with stat-lines that read close to the winners. They each also won Gold Gloves.
The World Series champion Atlanta Braves had four winners this year, which according to a team beat writer for The Athletic, is short of a record the Cardinals set in 1980.