ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Cardinals were active on the first day to sign international free agents for the 2020-2021 period, inking deals with fifteen players Friday.

We have agreed to terms with 15 free-agent players as part of the 2020-21 international signing period, highlighted by Bahamas native SS Adari Grant and Panamanian switch hitting C Leonardo Bernal. pic.twitter.com/p8eMPrWUxT — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) January 15, 2021

The players range in age from 16-18 and hail from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Bahamas, and Panama

Third baseman Samil De La Rosa signs his $300K deal with the #Cardinals. @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/rXcW8j1EHd — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) January 15, 2021

The players will all be assigned to the Cardinals’ Dominican Republic summer league team