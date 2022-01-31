St. Louis Cardinals sign minor league free agent pitcher, add invite to spring training

ST. LOUIS–Major League Baseball teams are still able to sign players to minor league contracts during the lockout with the player’s association which has otherwise put a stop to offseason transactions, and the St. Louis Cardinals did just that Monday, announcing the signing of right-handed pitcher Aaron Brooks to a minor league deal with an invite to big league Spring Training camp.

Brooks has spent the past two seasons in the KBO, with a 14-9 record with a 2.79 ERA in 36 starts. Brooks came up through the Kansas City Royals’ system and made his major league debut in 2014. He spent parts of He came up in the majors as a Kansas City Royals draft pick in 2014 and also spent parts of four seasons with Oakland and Baltimore. He’s been a starter for more than half of his major league career, posting a career record in the U.S. of 9-13 with a 6.49 ERA.

The first spring training game is scheduled for less than a month from now, but with both sides still inching along at the bargaining table, a late start to the Grapefruit League with a condensed schedule now appears all but certain.

As a starter, Brooks would face long odds to break camp with the Cardinals, who, barring injury, seem set in the rotation with Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson. Jake Woodford, Alex Reyes and Johan Oviedo, along with prospects Matthew Liberatore and Zack Thompson could all be trying to find their way into a starting slot. Brooks could also contend for a long relief role in the bullpen.