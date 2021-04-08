St. Louis Cardinals win 2021 home opener over Brewers

ST. LOUIS The St. Louis Cardinals are sending fans home happy from Thursday’s home opener.
Nolan Arenado, playing in his first game at Busch Stadium as a Cardinal, slugged a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and provide the winning margin over the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Cardinals were hamstrung by Brewer starter Corbin Burnes for most of the afternoon. Tommy Edman reached on a leadoff triple, but St. Louis bats were silenced until a Yadier Molina base hit in the seventh inning started a game-tying rally thanks to an infield single by Tyler O’Neill.
Adam Wainwright gave up five hits over five innings, with the Brewers scoring on a pair of third inning throwing errors by Wainwright and center fielder Dylan Carlson.