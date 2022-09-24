ST. LOUIS – Baseball fans are celebrating Albert Pujols’ 700-home run milestone this weekend. You might not find them at Busch Stadium, but they’re just about anywhere else you might turn in the St. Louis area.

Pujols picked up his 699th and 700th home runs in back-to-back at-bats at Dodger Stadium, becoming just the fourth player in MLB history with 700 all-time home runs.

Many fans were spotted in Albert attire or Cardinals gear at fall festivals in the St. Louis area this weekend, including Oktoberfest in St. Charles.

Many people at Oktober are out to enjoy some live music, German food and beers. Festival goers who watched Friday’s game say it was a great experience to watch live.

“It was great,” said Cardinals fan Michael Paneitz on the experience. “I’m not going to lie, I was a little tired. I worked yesterday, and it was a late game. But when he hit 699, it gave me a jolt. Then 700 an inning later was incredible. I just couldn’t believe he got there. He had a rough early year and really turned it around at the All-Star Game and I just loved it.”

Many fans even had the chance to take in the game or get alerts during Oktoberfest activities Friday night.

“When 699 and 700 were hit my phone alerted me and the band stopped playing to announce,” said Cardinals fan Austin Bears. “Everyone raised their glasses and cheered very loudly.”

The Cardinals still have 10 more games this season for Pujols to improve upon his 700 career home runs.

