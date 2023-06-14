ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t the only ones who will make a pitch in London this summer. A group of business and civic leaders from the St. Louis metro will precede them next week.

A delegation led by organizations Greater St. Louis, Inc., Explore St. Louis, and World Trade Center St. Louis will travel overseas soon in hopes to strengthen London’s ties with St. Louis.

Next week, the group will meet business reps from other industry sectors considered a priority in the St. Louis region’s long-term jobs plan. That includes top officials in agricultural technology, geospatial technology and advanced manufacturing.

“To grow the St. Louis metro, we need to be proactive, and we need to pitch ourselves on the global stage,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “Our business and civic leadership is working together, going to global markets and speaking directly to international businesses about why they should invest in St. Louis.”

Delegation members will meet with Agri-TechE, a leading agtech innovation network based in Cambridge, England. The group will highlight St. Louis’s leadership in agtech and pitch the metro as a place for global investment.

“Agri-TechE’s long-standing relationship with the agtech cluster in St. Louis is strengthened even further with our fifth reciprocal partnership event together,” said Dr. Belinda Clarke, Director Agri-TechE in Cambridge. “We expect the outcomes to be new bilateral partnerships and collaborations that we are confident will build on the synergies already created as part of this important strategic alliance.”

While in London, St. Louis metro leaders will also attend an event at the United States Embassy. That will include a panel discussion with former Cardinals, like Ozzie Smith and Ted Simmons. The event will also feature drink and food selections from local companies STLMade 4 Hands Brewing Co., Sugarfire Smoke House, Stowloch Whiskey and InverXion Vodka.

Additionally, reps from new MLS squad St. Louis CITY SC will participate in a panel discussion with civic leaders from London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The discussion will focus on the power of sport to catalyze social and economic change in urban neighborhoods.

“Trade missions are an important tool in economic development. They help connect St. Louis businesses to potential customers and build important global relationships with foreign companies seeking to expand or invest in our region,” said Rodney Crim, CEO and President of St. Louis Economic Development Partnership.

Many of these plans had been visioned for 2020, when the Cardinals and rival Chicago Cubs were initially set to meet for their first London series. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the series being postponed three seasons.

“With international travel, meeting, and event activity returning to pre-pandemic levels and direct air service from Europe, we’re excited to showcase St. Louis’ world class tourism assets to London-based group travel buyers, meeting professionals and members of the media,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, President of Explore St. Louis.

The Cardinals will serve as the home team for games at London Stadium on June 24 and June 25 against the Cubs.