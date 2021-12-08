St. Louis native among four selected by Cardinals in minor league ‘Rule 5’ draft

ST. LOUIS–The labor lockout involving Major League Baseball and its players’ association did not prevent the league from moving ahead with its annual Minor League Rule 5 Draft Wednesday.
Teams could protect 38 players at the AAA level, or select other teams’ players in order to reach 38.
In outfielder Ben DeLuzio, the Cardinals picked up a player who was born in St. Louis but who went to high school in Orlando where he was a third round draft pick in 2013. He split the 2021 season between AA and AAA for the Diamondbacks.
Lefthanded pitcher Nelfri Contreras pitched in Single A, as did righty Carlos Guarate in 2021. Outfielder Jonah Davis split time between Single-A and AA.
Unlike the Major League version of the Rule 5 process where players selected have to stay in the majors for a full season or be offered back to their original team, clubs do not need to keep the players they select at the AAA level.
The Cardinals lost shortstop Moises Castillo to the White Sox in the process. Castillo split time in 2021 between Class A Peoria and AA Springfield, hitting .217 with 6 HR and 34 RBI.