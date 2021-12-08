St. Louis native among four selected by Cardinals in minor league ‘Rule 5’ draft

A statue of St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial stands outside of Busch Stadium on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The Major League Baseball collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, 2021, making it the first time since 1994 that the deadline has passed without a new agreement being reached. The league has now locked out the players. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS–The labor lockout involving Major League Baseball and its players’ association did not prevent the league from moving ahead with its annual Minor League Rule 5 Draft Wednesday.

Teams could protect 38 players at the AAA level, or select other teams’ players in order to reach 38.

We selected the following players in today's Minor League Rule 5 Draft:



▪️OF Ben DeLuzio (Diamondbacks)

▪️RHP Carlos Guarate (Padres)

▪️OF Jonah Davis (Pirates)

▪️LHP Nelfri Contreras (Dodgers)



SS Moises Castillo was selected from our system by the White Sox. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) December 8, 2021

In outfielder Ben DeLuzio, the Cardinals picked up a player who was born in St. Louis but who went to high school in Orlando where he was a third round draft pick in 2013. He split the 2021 season between AA and AAA for the Diamondbacks.

Lefthanded pitcher Nelfri Contreras pitched in Single A, as did righty Carlos Guarate in 2021. Outfielder Jonah Davis split time between Single-A and AA.

Guarate, 20, was signed as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2017 and split 2021 between San Diego's Low-A & High-A affiliates.



He is 10-10 with a 4.33 ERA in 43 career minor league games (31 starts) with a 3.18 K/BB ratio. pic.twitter.com/2DfmV0borf — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) December 8, 2021

Unlike the Major League version of the Rule 5 process where players selected have to stay in the majors for a full season or be offered back to their original team, clubs do not need to keep the players they select at the AAA level.

The Cardinals lost shortstop Moises Castillo to the White Sox in the process. Castillo split time in 2021 between Class A Peoria and AA Springfield, hitting .217 with 6 HR and 34 RBI.