St. Louis pitcher Wade LeBlanc to miss rest of the 2021 season

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ST. LOUIS- Cardinals manager Mike Shildt confirmed Thursday that lefthanded pitcher Wade LeBlanc, who has been on the disabled list since August 13 after suffering elbow pain the night before, will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign.

LeBlanc, 37, signed at midseason after his release by Baltimore, pitched in 12 games for the Cardinals, and helped provide innings for a desperate rotation beset by other injuries to Jack Flaherty and Miles Mikolas. In St. Louis he went 0-1 with a 3.61 ERA. He’ll be a free agent at the end of the year.

In 13 seasons, LeBlanc’s career record is 46-49 with a 4.54 ERA