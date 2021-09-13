St. Louis shuts out Mets in series opener as Wild Card race gets even tighter

St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The St. Louis Cardinals are in a near-virtual tie for the second National League Wild Card spot after a 7-0 win Monday night in New York against the Mets.

Adam Wainwright went six innings for his 16th win. Alex Reyes, trying to recover his previous form after losing the closer’s role, struck out the heart of the Mets’ order after allowing a walk and a base hit in the eighth inning.

Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk, 2 RBI and his 25th home run, off New York starter Rich Hill.

A Dylan Carlson RBI double scoring Yadier Molina got St. Louis on the board in the second inning. The bottom half of the inning featured a bizarre scene as Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa’s errant throw on a putout to first struck umpire Junior Valentine in the head. Valentine remained in the game.

After Reyes’ work to escape the eighth, singles by Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina, Sosa and Harrison Bader each brought home a run to provide the final margin.

Everyone loves Sosa… and insurance runs! pic.twitter.com/JvuBhbLopZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 14, 2021

The win for the moment puts the Cardinals (74-69) in a virtual three-way tie for the second National League Wild Card spot. The Reds at 75-69 had the night off, and San Diego, sitting at 74-68, was losing 5-1 to San Francisco midway through a game still underway on the West Coast.

The Padres come to Busch Stadium for a weekend series against the Cardinals starting Friday night.