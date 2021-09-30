St. Louis starts new winning streak as Cards down Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in St. Louis. Carlson also hit a solo home run during the third inning. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3.

Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ gave up 3 runs and struck out 9 in 6 1/3 innings to improve his record to 10-8. It was his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.

Batting from the left side, Carlson ambushed a 93-mph pitch from Milwaukee reliever Miguel Sánchez for a two-run homer to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Sánchez took the loss.

Happ, making his last start of the 2021 regular season said after the game he “can’t wait” for whatever happens in the postseason. The Cardinals announced Adam Wainwright will start in the Wild Card game Wednesday against either the Dodgers or Giants. “I’d love to be a starter for us but I want to help us.” He also confirmed that he hopes to pitch again in 2022.

Dakota Hudson will get his first start of 2021 Friday against the Cubs, who as of Thursday afternoon have not announced a starting pitcher.