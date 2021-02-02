St. Louis welcomes Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals with billboards

ST. LOUIS – Nolan Arenado is officially a Cardinal and is being welcomed with billboards around the St. Louis area.
The billboards along Interstate 170 near Olive and I-70 near Goodfellow read, “Welcome to St. Louis, Nolan Arenado.”
Cardinals Marketing Director Martin Coco said fan reaction to the Arenado trade has been very similar to the Goldschmidt trade.
As far as what’s next to celebrate Arenado, Coco said they are working on that now.
They don’t have Arenado jersey’s for sale yet but will soon and Coco hopes that fans will be able to wear them in person in the stands when Arenado takes his first at bat as a Cardinal.
Arenado addressed the media and Cardinal Nation on Tuesday.
“Very thankful to be a Cardinal, a great organization with great history. Me and my family are really excited to be a part of it, so I just want to thank you guys,” Arenado said.