Stan Musial’s 1943 uniform sells for over $150,000

LOS ANGELES – A uniform worn by St. Louis Cardinals’ great Stan Musial during the 1943 season and World Series was sold Saturday for over $150,000.

The road flannel uniform sold at Grey Flannel Auctions for $170,071 after receiving 17 bids. The bidding started at $10,000.

The uniform was worn by Musial during the 1943 World Series against the New York Yankees when the Yankees took the series in Game 5. Musial hit .278 and had 5 hits during the championship series.

Musial played 22 seasons with the Cardinals and played in 24 All-Star games. He was a three-time World Series Champion, a three-time MVP, and a seven-time NL batting champion. He retired with a career batting average .331 after the 1963 season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility in 1969.

