Staying sharp a concern during virus-induced layoffs

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi (25) talks to shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) after relieving Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Deolis Guerra (57) after Guerra allowed a three-run home run to New York Yankees Gio Urshela during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Phillies second baseman Scott Kingery (4) is at left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

When a team is sidelined by the coronavirus, it affects future opponents as well, and leaves players and managers in an unusual holding pattern. That’s a challenge several teams have already had to deal with during this baseball season.

Milwaukee had a whole series against St. Louis called off, and Detroit now has a gap in its schedule because the Cardinals still can’t play. Philadelphia played three games against Miami. Then the Marlins were sidelined because of an outbreak within their team, and the Phillies went a week without playing a game.