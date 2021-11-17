STL is ‘reason I love baseball’; Minor league pitcher says he’s signed with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS–The team has yet to release anything officially, but the St. Louis Cardinals appear to have added to a stable of minor league arms with a free agent signing Wednesday.

James Naile, a native of Southeast Missouri, elected to become a free agent on November 7th after spending parts of six seasons pitching in the Oakland A’s organization. Wednesday, Naile announced on Twitter that he had signed with the team he grew up rooting for as a child.

Excited to announce today I signed a free agent contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. STL is the reason I love baseball. They are the team I grew up dreaming to play for for as a kid. I could not be more excited to get this next chapter rolling 🙏🏼 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/enn4qSHbv5 — James Naile (@James_Naile) November 18, 2021

Naile, a righthander, was taken in the 20th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Naile was a 2018 AAA opening day starter and was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star. In the bullpen in 2021, he went 8-0 in 51 games with a 4.04 ERA and 15 walks in just over 62 innings.