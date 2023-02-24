ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright always seems to have a surprise up his sleeve.

Last year, the St. Louis Cardinals ace organized hidden ball challenges and scavenger hunts around Busch Stadium. Last month, he performed country music hits for a charity concert.

Wainwright’s latest surprise? Some might call it a signature move!

While wandering around south Florida with one of his daughters Thursday, Wainwright noticed a golf cart with a Cardinals decal. While the Sunshine State does bring in many Cardinals fans for spring training, it’s not every day you see that kind of team representation.

Wainwright found some motivation, left an autograph on the decal, and took off quickly for his next activity.

“Hopefully this really is a Cardinals⁩ fan,” said Wainwright via Twitter. “Was parked next to this golf cart today and my little girl wanted me to go look for him. This seemed like a better option!”

“Unless they don’t like it… then it happened because I slipped,” joked Wainwright in reply.

Many fans thanked Wainwright for the gesture and one even noted that it was his neighbor, who indeed was a Cardinals fan. For that lucky person, it’ll be quite the story to remember as Wainwright prepares for his final MLB season.

After a solid 2022 campaign, remembered best for breaking the MLB battery record with Yadier Molina, Wainwright has a chance to pick up 200 career wins and move up to second all-time on the Cardinals victories list.

The 41-year-old will start Saturday’s spring opener for the Cardinals. He is also gearing up for to start games for Team USA in first World Baseball Classic next month, along with three close St. Louis teammates Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Miles Mikolas.